Monroe County Votes on School Levy

Polls come to a close over in Monroe County Saturday night (6/10) as residents cast their ballot for the school levy.

According to the Monroe County courthouse, 609 people voted for the levy while 1,189 people are against the levy. That brings a total of 66 percent of the residents against it.

The levy would have be used for several projects including the construction of a new Pre-K through 8th grade school in Peterstown. Other projects included improvements to James Monroe High School and new lighting on the outside of the Monroe County Technical Center.

Bond proceeds would be nearly $6,000,000. The West Virginia School Building Authority did issue a grant of over $16,000,000 in conjunction with this levy.