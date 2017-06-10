Adam West, "Batman" and "Family Guy" Actor Died

CBS News reports Adam West, the actor best known for his role in the 1960s "Batman" series, has died at 88 years old.

West's publicist, Molly Schoneveld, said he died in Los Angeles surrounded by family, adding that his death came after a "short but brave" battle with leukemia.

"Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives. He was and always will be our hero," his family said in a statement to CBS News.

The West family also issued a statement on Facebook, "There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him. We know you'll miss him too."

West appeared in more than 50 films and television shows, most recently as the voice of Mayor Adam West of Quahog in Seth MacFarlane's "Family Guy" and as a guest star on CBS "The Big Bang Theory."

MacFarlane issued a statement on Twitter Saturday (6/10) saying "Family Guy" has lost its mayor, and that he had lost a friend. "Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around. His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show," MacFarlane tweeted.

"He knew comedy, and he knew humanity. I am beyond fortunate to have had the privilege of working with him, and he will be profoundly missed by all of us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have given, Mr. Mayor. You're irreplaceable."

Celebrities mourned the actor's death with tributes on social media. Filmmaker Edgar Wright called West "MY Batman" on Twitter. "Such a super funny, cool, charismatic actor. Loved the show as a kid, still love the show now," he tweeted.