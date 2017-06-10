Burning Rock Prepares for Thrills in the Hills

Burning Rock Outdoor Adventure Park continues preparations for their off road jamboree coming up on June 16th through June 18th.

Thrills in the Hills is an exciting weekend with fireworks, live music, motocross racing, off road competition, and activities for kids. From their famous Amazon Trail to the mud pit, there are adventures around every corner.

Event organizers said this is their summer highlight. On Friday, June 16th they will kick off the event with activities like music and will wrap up with a firework show during the night in the mountains of West Virginia.

If you are interested in attending and would like a full layout of the schedule you can visit Burning Rock Outdoor Adventure Park's website for more information.