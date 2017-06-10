Pipestem Spa Hosts Craft Brew Festival

Coming up on Saturday, June 17th Pipestem Spa will host their craft beer event, red, white, and brew. There will be all different kinds of local beer to try, including some from the Greenbrier Brewing Company.

For those who aren't beer drinkers, they will also have wine available. The fun continues with live performances from rock and roll bands playing all popular classic rock hits

This is the third time Pipestem Spa will be holding the event and it will begin at 5 p.m. and wrap up at 9 p.m.

Tickets ahead of time are $45, otherwise you can purchase them at the door for $55. If you would like more information on this event you can visit the Pipestem Spa's website.