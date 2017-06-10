Street Fair Offers Renaissance Theater Tours

A historic Princeton landmark was also on display for those in attendance at the Princeton street fair.



The newly redesigned Renaissance Theater opened up for tours so residents could get a sneak peek at reconstruction efforts going on.

So far the Princeton Renaissance Project has raised $340,000 to refurbish the theater.

Some of those funds went toward replacing the roof and windows and gutting out the entire building.

This theater also has a new marquee.

"We are at the point now where things are really starting to come together we've got all of our framing done inside and now we are moving on to our plumbing

our HVAC system our electrical units and all the other things that go toward making it a theater so we are very excited about it so its just a good time to show what going on," Commissioner Greg Puckett Said.

The Theater is expected to be ready for the public just in time for the city's downtown countdown event on new years eve

Despite the progress, there are still more funds needed to complete the project.