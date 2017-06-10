Street Fair Returns To Princeton

Live music, dozens of vendors and lots of entertainment the street fair is back again in the heart of Princeton.

It's an exciting experience for the entire family to enjoy all while celebrating the city they call home.



"There are wonderful people doing wonderful things in our community it's really important for us to be proud of that and to support each other we've come together to celebrate and that's what this is all about," organizer Lori McKinney said.



And you can't forget about the food.



We're doing pulled pork sandwiches hamburgers cheeseburgers quarter hot dogs BBQ potatoes," Tracy Phillips said.

Phillips is the owner of Hacksaws Lumberjack, a food truck from Lerona known for its delicious barbecue. Aside from from serving up great tasting food he and his crew are also serving up some appreciation to our first responders and law enforcement officers.



They do so much for us and it's just a small way to give something back you know they do a lot they sacrifice a lot so it's just a small token of our appreciation," he said.



As a courtesy to the men and women in blue they all are being treated with free meals while working Saturday's fair.



It's really nice and we really appreciate it you know that the vendors are going out of their way to help take care of us while we are up here working and away from our families you know while other people are enjoying time with their families so we really do appreciate it," firefighter Charlie Croy said.

