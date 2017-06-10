Beckley Art Center hosts Family Art Fest

On Saturday the Beckley Art Center hosted the first event of their Family Art Fest Summer Series. At the event families could take part in painting, games and even listen to live music performances.

The event was made possible through donations from the Beckley Area Foundation.

"The most exciting part is working with all the different arts organizations and seeing the Beckley community come together and really support arts in the community," said Beckley Art Center Director Joanie Newman.

The next Art Festival will take place the second Saturday in July.