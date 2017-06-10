West Virginia is faced with one of the largest drug addiction epidemics in the nation. It's a crisis legislators and treatment centers continue to battle. But they aren't the only ones in this fight against addiction. The Little Beaver Kid's Fishing Derby is working to hook kids on fishing instead of drugs.

Like any kid, Hunter Asbury's favorite part about summer is fishing with his friends and family.

"It's just fun to hang out with your family, go to a BBQ and go fishing," said Asbury.

Asbury was one of the 200 kids who spent the day fishing at Little Beaver Lake for the annual Kid's Fishing Derby. For kids it's just another chance to spend the day fishing. But for the adults who've put on the event for more than two decades it's an opportunity to show kids a new hobby, in the hopes it'll keep them from getting hooked on drugs.

"If we can get kids started fishing, and interested in fishing, maybe they'll grow up to be fishermen instead of getting in trouble. That's what it's all about, helping kids get started out right," said event coordinator Victor Birchefield.

As a grandmother, that's something Debbie Adkins agrees with. She's taken her family to the Kid's Fishing Derby for the past several years.

"It's just fun for all of us to be together in a good, clean atmosphere," Adkins said.

Through thousands of dollars in donations the Fishing Derby could give out hundreds of fishing poles, along with bait and even a free lunch.

"We'd like for everybody to start coming out to Little Beaver Lake to play on the playground, we also have a campground here that has tent and camper camping on the hill. It's a really nice park," Adkins added.

For the kids who don't enjoy fishing, there were activities like archery and hay rides.