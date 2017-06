SUMMERSVILLE, WV - The Mid-State Ford vehicle dealership in Summersville has caught ablaze and is a fully-engulfed fire.

The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at the dealership on Arbuckle Road in Summersville.

5 fire departments are responding to the scene, including Summersville, Kessler, Wilderness, and Nettie.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.