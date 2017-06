Fridays in the Park is back on June 9th with another fun filled afternoon. This week's event featured different food and drink vendors, and live music from DD and Dark House.

Director of Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield, said this is a great way to showcase all of our local talent and for people to enjoy their lunch hour. Fridays in the Park run from 11:30 to 1pm every Friday during the summer. Next week will feature Dave Runion. This event is a great way to kick off the weekend.