A popular Rock n Roll Band is making its way to Southern West Virginia.

Phil Dirt and the Dozers will be performing live tomorrow and its all for a good cause.

Their performance serves a fundraiser for Theater West Virginia.

The band is known for its vintage rock and roll style.

Its all happening Saturday evening at Grand View State Park's amphitheater in Beaver. The show starts at 7:30.

Tickets are $22 and can be purchased at www.theaterwestvirginia.org