New Playground Opens in New River Park

New River Park installed a new playground which features a special floor that has more cushion to help lesson injuries and allow kids with special needs to feel more comfortable. The Beckley Parks and Recreation Department is excited to have a playground that is accessible to all children.

This playground is one of the two only playgrounds in Beckley that are approved under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Director of Parks and Recreation, Leslie Baker, said she is grateful to be able to provide a playground like this one.