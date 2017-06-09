Mayor Prepares for Vigil Remembering Flood Victims

It's an emotional time for the city of Rainelle, almost a year after the thousand year flood. Mayor Andrea Pendleton has put together a candle light vigil in remembrance of those who passed away and those who were impacted by the flood.

She plans to light 500 candles along the streets. State Senator Ron Miller will be speaking and giving a sermon and a few local singers and fire trucks will be participating in the ceremony.

"I loved them and knew every one of them but this is my way of remembering them," said Mayor Pendleton.

The vigil is being held on June 28th at 8pm at the Rainelle Town Hall.

Four people in the Rainelle community were taken by the flood, but the Mayor is reaching out and inviting those from other communities as well to attend.