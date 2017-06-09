Alpha Natural Resources Job Fair Gives Hope to Coal Miners

Alpha Natural Resources is opening a new mine and looking to hire more than fifty employees. The Kingsport, Tennessee, coal producer said the Panther Eagle Mine at subsidiary Marfork Coal is expected to begin extracting metallurgical coal as early as July.

This is great news for some miners who have been out of the job for a while and ready to come back to the industry that feels like home. The new mine could also bring back those families that left because of the lack of coal jobs in the area.

The Alpha Natural Resources Vice President of Operations, Charlie Bearse, also released a statement saying he is thrilled to be bringing jobs back to the county. He said market conditions have improved and created more demand for the type of coal used in steel manufacturing.

Alpha emerged from bankruptcy reorganization last year. It's the latest metallurgical operation in the works in an industry that has seen thousands of layoffs in recent years. The next job fair will be June 16th from 8am to 6pm at the Country Inn and Suites in Beckley