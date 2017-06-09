Owner of Abandoned Pets Gets Help

The owner of dozens of cats and dogs left inside a Raleigh County home is speaking out.



Rebecca Charlton is a life long resident of Raleigh County and has always had a passion for pets.

"I rescued my first dog when I was seven and I have pretty much done animal rescue my whole life," she said.

She even went as far as opening up her house to dozens of furry little cats and dogs to help out a pet foster group. But after being diagnosed with osteoporosis and breaking one of her legs, she was forced to leave the animals behind and undergo treatment at a local nursing home.

"Every answer I got was we don't have room here at our shelter for cats so that was kinda sad that's why I had the number that I had you know nobody would help me out."

There was a total of 23 cats and six dogs. She tried to find them all homes before leaving but was unsuccessful. But with the help of her neighbors and the Raleigh County Humane society she has finally been able to get some relief.

"Yes I would love to see them get adopted I would love it they all deserve attention they deserve loving homes with that many you can imagine there's not enough of my attention to go around every day.

All of the animals are in good shape and are looking for foster homes.

As a result of the big rescue the shelter is now in need of monetary donations along with cat food and littler, If you'd like to help you can visit the website at www.hsrcwv.org.