Rainelle Continues to Progress With Flood Channel Restoration

The sound of the river flowing.

A constant reminder of the devastating 1000 year flood. As the community continues to regroup, the National Guard helps restore flood-control channels.

"It's actually going pretty good, as you can see there's progress being made, they're cleaning out the creeks around and creek banks, things like that," said Jennifer Heaster.

The constant hard work from the National Guard alongside The West Virginia Conservation Agency and its contractors, is helping to remove the debris from the Sewell Creek and Boggs Creek channels. They will transport the debris to a site where they will burn it on June 27th.

But almost a year later, members of the National Guard still remember one of the hardest parts of their mission last June - looking for people lost in the flood waters.

"It's kind of hard to explain that kind of feeling, I mean it just kind of turns your gut a little bit, I think not knowing is the worst part," said Staff Sergeant Michael Chisolm.



But now the National Guard and those working in the hardest-hit areas of West Virginia are looking toward the future.

The restoration of the flood-channels are expected to be completed towards the end of June.