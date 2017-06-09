State's Fish Hatchery Undergoes Repairs Following Floods

Recovery efforts are underway at the state's very own fish hatchery in White Sulphur Springs.

The hatchery suffered extensive damage from the floods forcing officials to replace more than 20,000 trout and other fish.

Some of the facilities that housed fish tanks were also impacted.



It was Craig Bockholts fourth day on the job when the floods hit. He said the natural disaster caused his job description to change completely.



"I went from fish biologist to basically shoveling mud and picking up flood debris," he said.



Right now construction crews are working to restore the hatchery by resurfacing dozens of fish tanks and flooring.



"It was inundated with flood water and most of the fish were washed out into the stream so as you can see that was a major impact to our program and then there's another building which is a breed stock building which also houses another strain of trout it was also inundated with flood waters," he said.



Once finished the hatchery will be able to produce at least 8 million fish eggs a year including rainbow trout and fresh water mussels.



"But we have got plans to expand we're going to bring on an extra spring of trout so instead having the two that we have now with the improvements that we are making to our buildings and infrastructure we are going to try and bring a third strand of trout on possibly some so we are kinda taking this step back regroup expand and make things bigger," Bockholt said.