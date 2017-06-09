Free Fishing Weekend Kicks off June 10 and 11

Free Fishing Weekend will give West Virginians and tourists alike the opportunity to experience one of the state's most widely enjoyed past-times. This event is part of National Fishing and Boating Week and is meant to promote outdoor recreation across the country.

This weekend, beginners and experienced fisherman alike can cast a line at any fishing hole of their choosing in West Virginia without purchasing a fishing license.

Bill O'Neal has been fishing for most of his life, and he said tomorrow is the best time for people to learn more about this activity--and maybe even make their first catch.

"There will be so many people here," O'Neal said. "They'll have to catch a few tomorrow because there will be so many lines in the water."

Little Beaver State Park will be hosting its Kids Derby Day as part of Free Fishing Weekend. Registration begins Saturday morning from 9 to 10:30 a.m., and all children under the age of 14 are invited to attend.