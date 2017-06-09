Summer Safety Tips for Pet Owners

One of the best parts of summer for pet owners in the Mountain State is enjoying the great outdoors with their furry friends. But with flea and tick season in full swing, it is especially important for people to take the necessary precautions to arm their pets and themselves against harmful parasites.

Animal lovers like Kimberly Eagle are concerned about the increased health risks their pets face - like Lyme disease.

Eagle is making sure that her three dogs and six cats stay healthy enough to enjoy the summer sun.

"I have made sure that all my dogs are current and up-to-date on their Lyme's vaccines," Eagle said. "I'm making sure they're all current and getting them as soon as they need them."

According to Angie Rivenbark, a groomer at New River Animal Hospital, pet owners like Eagle are on the right track. Rivenbark said that the most important step people can take to defend their pets against these diseases is with preventative medications.

"A lot of these products have to be given every 30 days," Rivenbark said. "Because there are several other days in some months besides 30 days, you really have to be careful with that."

Dr. Connie Hyler-Both said that pet owners are at risk for complications from parasitic diseases just as much as their four-legged pals.

"We have to remember that tick-borne diseases can affect people, as well," Hyler-Both said. "Things like pulling ticks by hand, if you've got a cut in your finger, you could potentially pick up Lyme disease from the tick."