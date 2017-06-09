Chicken tenders recalled due to undeclared allergens

AdvancePierre Foods, Inc. has issued a recall for three brands of chicken tenders that were sent to food service locations in six states, including two states neighboring West Virginia. The recall was announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Friday, June 9, 2017. According to a company spokesperson, the products were not commercially available to consumers.

Around 54,699 pounds of chicken products were recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The problem was discovered on June 6, 2017. The company received notification that an ingredient supplier provided bread crumbs which potentially contained undeclared milk. Since milk is a known allergen and is not declared on the label, the products were recalled.

The chicken tenders were produced on various dates from Feb. 14 to May 24, 2017. They all have the establishment number "P-276" inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to food service locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Nebraska and California. The specific recalls are listed below.

10-lb. packages of "Chicken Tenders Sea Salt and Ground Pepper" with lot codes 0971114002 and 0971441101

12-lb. packages containing 4, 3-lb. bags of "Chicken Tenders Sea Salt and Ground Pepper" with log codes 0970451101, 097801101 and 0971111101

9-lb. packages containing 36 pieces of "Premium Entree Traditional Sage Raw Breaded Dark Meat Chicken with Homestyle Stuffing" with codes number 0971401101

(CLICK HERE to view the product labels)

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reaction due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.