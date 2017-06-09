Alpha Natural Resources to open new coal mine

New coal mining jobs are on the way as Alpha Natural Resources (ANR) announces the opening of a new mine in western Raleigh County. Marfork Coal, an affiliate of ANR, will open an underground mine near Pettus, WV in July 2017. The Panther Eagle Mine is expected to bring more than 50 jobs to the area.

"We are thrilled to be bringing mining jobs back to our communities," said ANR Vice President of Operations, Charlie Bearse. "When you have good jobs, it benefits the many businesses, schools and charities that rely on a strong local economy to serve their communities."

The company is looking for experienced miners to work the new site. They are holding several job fairs around the area to help find qualified candidates. Here is a list of the dates and locations of those job fairs:

June 9 - Independence Middle School, Coal City, WV

June 16 - Country Inns and Suites, Beckley, WV

June 23 - Sherman Elementary School, Comfort, WV

June 30 - Sharon Dawes Elementary School, Miami, WV

ANR officials said the Panther Eagle Mine has more than 8.8 millions tons of metallurgical reserves. That is the type of coal used to make steel. The company operates 14 underground and six surface mine operations.

"Recent improvements in the market has created more demand for our coal and strategically increasing production will help meet that need," said Mr. Bearse.

Alpha Natural Resource expects to produce 14 million tons of coal in 2017. They are estimating 110,000 tons will come from the Panther Eagle Mine.