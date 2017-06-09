Oak Hill PD arrests three for drug trafficking

Efforts to crack down on drug dealers in Fayette County lead to the arrest of three people in Oak Hill, WV. Police officers were able to track down additional suspects thanks to arrests made earlier by city and county law enforcement.

On Wednesday, June 7, 2017, investigators arrested Violet May Johnston, 35, of Oak Hill. She is facing two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. On Friday, June 9. Gary Wayne Rader, 55, was charged also charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Andre Travis, 43, was arrested on two counts of the same offense.

All three were sent to the Southern Regional Jail. The Fayette County Sheriff has asked anyone with tips on drug crimes to contact their local police or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia. He said all drug tips will be investigated.