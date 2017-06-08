States Minority Office Hosts Public Forum In Bluefield

The State's Office of Minority Affairs is making several stops throughout the mountain state to hear first hand from residents.

It's all part of the "2017 Listening Tour".

Thursday night a Public forum was held in Bluefield, West Virginia that featured a panel of state agency officials and community leaders.



"Its critical that we talk to them because otherwise they think that people don't care so we want them to know that we care and we are listening and where we can we will make a difference," Dr. Bill White said. White serves has the Herbert Henderson Office Of Minority Affairs president.



The office was created back in 2012 by former Governor, Earl Tomblin. It's all aimed at advancing equality for the minority population here in West Virginia.

Thursday the office gave residents a chance to address issues and concerns they have with life as a minority here in the mountain state.



Senior citizens, education and better access to healthier food options were just some of the issues addressed.



The forum also shed light on state agencies that many people might know nothing about like the Catastrophic Illness Commission, which offers funding for medical treatment for those who can't afford it. So far they have helped more than a 1000 residents.



"For example if someone has cancer or needs a transplant etc we can assist them up to $200,000 off of medical expenses and that's a medicaid rate and then we can help them with transportation expenses up to 5,000 dollars," Julie Palas said. Palas is the Executive Director for the agency. For more additional information contact (304) 558-6073.

The tour's next stop is set for June 29 in Huntington.