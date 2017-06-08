More than 50 coal mining jobs coming to Raleigh County

Marfork Coal Company, an affiliate of Alpha Natural Resources, is expected to create more than 50 jobs with the opening of a new underground mine near Pettus, West Virginia. Panther Eagle Mine, which will begin production as early as July, has more than 8.8 million tons of metallurgical reserves, the type of coal used in steel-making. To staff the operation, the company will hold several job fairs throughout June to hire for the positions of mine management, fire boss, electrician, equipment operator, dispatcher and other general labor. These events will also be used to fill another 30 positions at other mining operations throughout the West Virginia Counties of Raleigh and Boone.

In all, Alpha operates 14 underground mines, six surface mine operations and nine preparation plants. The company expects to produce 14 million tons of coal in 2017, with an estimated 110,000 coming from Panther Eagle Mine. While the company is looking to hire experienced miners, job fairs are open to all qualified candidates, including apprentice miners, contractors, or workers with skills from other industries that could transfer over to mining.

Interested applicants are asked to bring their resumes to any of the following job fair locations between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.:

June 9 Independence Middle School, Coal City, WV

June 16 Country Inns and Suites, Beckley, WV

June 23 Sherman Elementary School, Comfort, WV

June 30 Sharon Dawes Elementary School, Miami, WV