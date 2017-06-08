Bond Hearing Held for Man Charged in Fatal Officer Crash

A bond hearing was held for the man charged in connection to the fatal crash that killed Lt. Aaron Crook.

Morgan Walker was charged with fleeing an officer causing death. His bond was previously set at $50,000 cash only bond, but today it was set to $50,000 surety bond and approved home confinement residence.

"The restriction of home confinement on the bond makes sure the defendant is complying with the law, that they aren't using any alcohol or drugs. And they make sure they appear for all their court appearances," said Aaron Wolfe, Prosecutor.



Judge Swope said he understands the communities devastation and that this is a sensitive case but bond is not a punishment. It's to make sure that the defendant shows up and does not commit additional crimes. He believes this is a reasonable bond.

Walker's case will not resume until October.

