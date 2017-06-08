Adventures on the Gorge Unveils New Renovations for Summer Season

Smokey's, one of the most notable restaurants at Adventures on the Gorge in Fayetteville, has been converted from a traditional buffet to a steakhouse.

According to Executive Chef and Food and Beverage Director Steven Halliday, Smokey's will now feature a unique menu that offers high quality cuisine--but with an Appalachian twist.

"We have a cedar-plank salmon. So, you know, you're coming camping here, you're lodging, and that reminds you of the campfire."

Some other points of interest include a new gourmet kitchen and an ice sculpting service.

Halliday tells us that the purpose of these recent additions are to help make Adventures on the Gorge a memorable experience for all guests.