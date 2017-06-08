Raleigh General Hospital CEO Reveals Plans for Improvement

Raleigh General Hospital (RGH) is undergoing a series of changes to improve the quality of health care services offered to local residents.

RGH remodeled its main waiting area as well as hallways and patient rooms on the second floor as part of its Making Communities Healthier initiative.

Newly appointed RGH CEO Matt Roberts tells us that these changes are just one part of his strategy to provide patients with the best care possible.

"The renovations are really so we can make our patients more comfortable and have a nicer environment for them to stay in while they're here," Roberts said. "The rooms are fantastic, and we're going to continue to spend more money to make the hospital nicer for our patients."

Before entering his new role in December of 2016, Roberts served as CEO at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, La.

While he is new to the area, Roberts says that West Virginia already feels like home.