West Virginians Footing the Bill for New Budget

It's been a long road toward a balanced budget in West Virginia.

After the special session picked up in May, a series of proposals for a new budget have been tossed between the House and Senate.

In the time it has taken to put a new proposal together, West Virginia taxpayers have been footing the bill--an estimated $35,000 has gone toward paying for this new budget.

People like Sylvia Hardy say they are not thrilled with the idea that they'll also have to put money toward paying taxes on gas and things that they buy every day.

"People pay enough as it is," Hardy said. "And everything just keeps going up."