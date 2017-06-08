Big Brothers, Big Sisters Harper Road Grand Opening - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Big Brothers Big Sisters of SCWV's new office on Harper Road

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Harper Road Grand Opening

Posted: Updated:

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia celebrated the grand opening of their new office on Harper Road in Beckley on Thursday, June 8th. This new location will be closer to schools in the area and will help the program grow. Project Manager, Laura Lucas, is happy to be at the new space. She said, "we got a little start, but we're ready to make a big impact."

The organization is looking for volunteers to mentor kids in the program. Mentors are matched with a child to provide extra guidance and support. Residents can call (304)-253-9889 to find out more about the program or go to http://www.biglittlewv.org/

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.