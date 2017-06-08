Big Brothers, Big Sisters Harper Road Grand Opening

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia celebrated the grand opening of their new office on Harper Road in Beckley on Thursday, June 8th. This new location will be closer to schools in the area and will help the program grow. Project Manager, Laura Lucas, is happy to be at the new space. She said, "we got a little start, but we're ready to make a big impact."

The organization is looking for volunteers to mentor kids in the program. Mentors are matched with a child to provide extra guidance and support. Residents can call (304)-253-9889 to find out more about the program or go to http://www.biglittlewv.org/.