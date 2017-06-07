Second Saturday's Returns To Hinton - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Second Saturday's Returns To Hinton

HINTON -

    A fun and exciting series of musical events is returning  to Summers County this weekend. 

   Downtown Hinton will be hosting Second Saturdays and its all for a good cause. 
   This month organizers added a rafting and kayaking  trip called  "Color The River For Cancer."
    Its all aimed at raising funds for a local cancer research fund. 
    The fun-filled fundraiser kicks off Saturday morning at 11 a.m. along the Greenbrier River. 

     After the rafting trip, Hinton's downtown area will be filled with food, retail vendors,  and fun activities for the entire family. 
     There will also be live music featuring the popular Bluegrass group "The Kind Thieves" from Fayetteville. 

