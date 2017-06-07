Wanderlust Comes to Snowshoe Mountain

Snowshoe Mountain Village has been taken over by crews working day and night preparing for the Wanderlust Festival this weekend.

Each year, Wanderlust comes to Snowshoe to create a retreat experience for wellness enthusiasts, mindful adventures, families, and foodies for a transformative weekend.

“They can choose their own adventure with yoga, meditation,” said Kelly Casey, the guest services manager of Wanderlust. “We have hikes and runs; Speakeasy lectures, and a bunch of live music. It’s a really great weekend for everybody to kind of come together surrounding the topic of mindfulness and wellness.”

Participants can choose from a wide array of activities and create their own adventure. Several new activities have been added to the weekend schedule and several special guests have been invited to the event.

Powerhouse yoga instructors including Seane Corn, Kia Miller, and Raghunath are coming to West Virginia for the first time. One major highlight will be the appearance of Jason Wrobel and Kevin Callaghan who will be teaching healthy eating habits and how to prepare fresh vegan dishes.

For a full schedule and registration information, visit the Wanderlust website for details.