EPA To Conduct PCB Testing In Minden

Heavy Rainfall has left behind a flood of trouble this week for people living in Minden. According to residents, high water caused oil from a mine site to spread throughout their neighborhood. They are also worried the leak is contaminated with cancer causing chemicals. This all comes a week before the EPA is set to visit the town and conduct tests of their own.



"People are dying here people are getting cancer and dying we need to get out of here," Darrell Thomas said. Thomas has been living in Minden for more than 50 years. The small town is located just outside Oak Hill City limits. A few blocks away from his home, an empty lot close to the abandoned Shaffer Mine Site was left with oil and Polycholrinated Bipenyls also known as PCB's he said. It's a chemical similar to agent orange that health officials say causes cancer.



So far there have been more than a hundred cancer cases in Minden.

"People getting cancer left and right, we just learned of another case last week so its just getting worse," Thomas added.



Next Week the EPA is scheduled to conduct tests on multiple properties in the area for PCB's, but some residents are worried that the tests won't be thorough enough.

"They need to test the areas that are bad not some kind of little corner pieces that may not have anything there," Susie Worley Said.



At this point, Thomas said there are no need for tests.

He said there's a problem, and local and federal officials need to do something about it.

"We know its here we live in it we're breathing it people are dying from it and anything just short of that is a lost cause," he said.

EPA officials will take samples from selected sites starting next week up until through July 31.

If you're a Minden resident and would like to submit a request to have your property tested call (304)-640-4093