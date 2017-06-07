Bluefield State Launches New Initiative for Health Science Students

On Tuesday, June 7, Bluefield State College's campus in Raleigh County kicked off its Career Pathways presentation for prospective health science students to learn more about specific courses and concentrations offered by the program as well as how the college can help them excel in their chosen field.

According to Dr. Angela Lambert, the program is designed to help students enrolled in therapeutic communication and LPN vocational courses complete their respective undergraduate degrees at Bluefield State.

"There's two different things this will allow," Dr. Lambert said. "We have a pathway for LPN students to matriculate into a three semester fast-track LPN to RN program should they meet the criteria. And it will also allow their therapeutic health services students who have completed that program to have eight credit hours toward their college degree at Bluefield State in the health science areas."

Dr. Marsha Krotseng, President at Bluefield State, also said the unique advantages offered by Career Pathways will add much needed support to the health care industry in the state.

"It's very much a win for hospitals and health care organizations throughout the community and the state of West Virginia because we'll be able to provide the well-qualified health care professionals more quickly that they need," Krotseng said.

Kaitlin Gillispie is president of her class at the Academy of Careers and Technology (ACT) in Beckley. She is currently enrolled in ACT's LPN program and plans to use Career Pathways to transition into Bluefield State's RN program. She hopes the program will help her achieve her long-term goal of becoming a flight nurse.

"It helps me a lot," Kaitlin said. "It's very relieving because, you know, I want to do it as quick as possible because I'm a single mother. So, it will help with that tremendously--to go ahead and excel quickly and be out there."