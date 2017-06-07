Flags on Sale to Honor Veterans in Bluefield - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Flags on Sale to Honor Veterans in Bluefield

The City of Bluefield is offering people who live there a chance to participate in the Raise the Flag Fundraiser.

It's a chance to buy replacement flag sets in memory, or in honor of, a loved one. The flags will be displayed throughout the City on holidays and festival days.

The flags cost $30 and there is no limit on the number of flags you can buy.

"We had been thinking about this for several months, Bluefield City Ambassador Marie Blackwell said. "The city manager came to me to get started on this project which this is the beginning of it, and the fundraiser runs through July 31."

For more information contact the City of Bluefield at (304) 327-2401.

