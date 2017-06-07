WVDEP Hosts Tire Collection in Summers County

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection held a tire collection in Summers County on Wednesday, June 7 as part of the Rehabilitation Action Plan's Pollution Prevention and Open Dump Program. Residents could drop off old tires instead of dumping illegally them which causes harm to the environment and to the community's health.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website, discarded tires can be a breeding ground for disease carrying mosquitoes. Tires hold water allowing mosquitoes to lay eggs. This could potentially spread diseases such as Zika.

The Project Manager for the REAP, Sam Stalnaker, was happy to see the success of these collections and is grateful to have the opportunity to make a positive impact in the community. "I enjoy having the opportunity to work for the department and have a chance to impact the community in a positive way," Stalnaker said.

The collection site already received 2,000 tires by mid-afternoon Wednesday These collections take place once a year in each county across the state.