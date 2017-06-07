West Virginia lawmakers still stuck on taxes, budget - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia lawmakers still stuck on taxes, budget

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia lawmakers met again briefly Wednesday in their ongoing special session to reconcile differences with Gov. Jim Justice and enact tax and budget bills for the fiscal year starting July 1.

The Republican-controlled House and Senate each appointed a handful of lawmakers to a conference committee to resolve tax legislation.

Both met only briefly on Monday and Tuesday in the session costing about $35,000 a day. They're scheduled to meet again Thursday.

The Senate has backed and the House rejected bills supported by Democratic Gov. Jim Justice to cut income taxes while raising sales taxes to help close a budget deficit.

The governor's latest proposal would cut income taxes by 7 percent, raising the sales tax from 6 to 6.35 percent, and establish tiered tax rates on coal production.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.