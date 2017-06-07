Dozens rounded up on drug charges in Greenbrier County

A grand jury in Greenbrier County indicted 31 people on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. They are collectively facing 81 counts of a distribution or possession with intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, oxymorphone, oxycodone and opana. Those charges are the result of several investigations by the Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of the suspects, and law enforcement officers worked on Tuesday evening to round up them up. A total of 18 are currently in custody. Sheriff Bruce Sloan said efforts to capture the remaining 13 are under way. It is a joint operation between the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshal Service and police departments in Lewisburg, White Sulphur Springs and Ronceverte.