Fatal accident on I-64 under investigation

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies are looking into an accident that left one person dead on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.  It happened at around 4 a.m. on I-64 west at mile marker 122, just past the East Beckley exit.

According to investigators, the driver ran off the roadway and into the median.  He traveled several hundred feet before re-entering the westbound lanes and crashing into a rock embankment on the right side of the road.  A female passenger was killed in the wreck.  

The name of the driver and the victim have not been released.  No criminal charges have been filed in the case, but the accident is still under investigation.  

