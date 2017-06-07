Tazewell County school bus driver sentenced for DUI

A Bluefield, VA woman will serve prison time after driving her school bus route while under the influence of alcohol. Stephanie Anne Lowe, 39, was sentenced on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 for 22 counts of child endangerment and one count of Driving a Commercial Vehicle while Intoxicated.

Lowe was indicted on the charges in May 2015. She was running her route in the afternoon on Jan. 26, 2015 when several children reported to their parents that the bus driver appeared to be intoxicated. Deputies with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office found the bus on Myrtle Road at the intersection with Thompson Valley Road. A preliminary breath test indicated Lowe had a blood alcohol content of 0.30.

During the sentencing hearing, Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Dennis argued for a stiffer sentence. Guidelines called for Lowe to only serve one day to six months for the crime. According to a release, Dennis called those guidelines "extremely absurd" for the crimes committed.

"Parents should not have to worry about their child's school bus driver being intoxicated when they put their children on a bus to attend school," said Dennis. "These types of crimes are completely preventable and should never occur. I am very proud of the children who were observant enough to know there was a problem and reported it immediately to their parents."

The Honorable Richard C. Patterson made the decision to sentence Lowe above the sentencing guidelines. She was ordered to serve 25 years for the child endangerment charges and 12 months for the DUI. He suspended 22 years of that sentence. Lowe will serve three years in the state penitentiary followed by five years of supervised probation.