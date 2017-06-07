Sears adds Lewisburg K-Mart to closures - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Sears adds Lewisburg K-Mart to closures

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
According to Business Insider, an internal memo from Sears announced the closure of 72 additional stores in 2017.  That is in addition to more than 180 closings that were previously announced.

The list, which includes the K-Mart in Lewisburg, WV was released on Tuesday, June 6.  There are a total of 49 K-Mart stores along with 17 Sears stores and seven sears auto centers on the chopping block.  The stores are reportedly going to close sometime in September.  That will bring the number of stores down to about 1,200.

