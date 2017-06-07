Big 12 to hold 2019 men's golf tourney in West Virginia - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) - The Big 12 Conference says the 2019 conference men's golf championship will be held at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

The conference made the announcement Wednesday. West Virginia University will be the host school.

West Virginia says in a news release the tournament will be held April 25 to 29, 2019, on the Old White TPC course, site of the PGA Tour's Greenbrier Classic in White Sulphur Springs.

WVU reinstated golf as a varsity sport in 2015 following a three-decade absence.

