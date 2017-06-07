Mercer County Municipal Election results

A pair of communities in Mercer County held elections on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Council positions were up for grabs in Princeton and Bluefield, WV.

In Bluefield there were several contested seats. The initial results after the ballots were counted show Barbara Thompson Smith took District One, Ron Martin took District Two and Michael Gibson took District Three. There were also two At Large positions on the ballot. Those were taken by Matt Knowles and Robb Williams. Results will be confirmed following a canvass.

In Princeton there were no contested seats. Those will be filled by the candidates on the ballot as follows.

Jacqueline Rucker - Ward I

Marshall V. Lytton - Ward II

James Harvey - Ward III

Tim Ealy - Ward IV

Municipal elections were also held in Fayette County. Those were for the towns of Ansted and Meadow Bridge. The remaining municipal elections will be held on June 13.

There is also a school bond levy in Monroe County. Polls for that will be open on Saturday, June 10 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.