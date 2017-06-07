State Police complete investigation into Bluefield Police officer's death

An investigation into a police pursuit in Bluefield, WV that ended with the death of Lt, Aaron Crook with the Bluefield Police Department has been concluded. Lt. Crook was killed on May 30, 2017.

According to a release from the West Virginia State Police, Lt. Crook was pursuing a car down Route 19 just after midnight on May 30. A state trooper and other officers with the Bluefield Police assisted in the chase.

The suspect, Morgan Smith Walker, 27, of Princeton eventually came to a stop. When Lt. Crook was getting out of his patrol car at the scene, his cruiser was hit by another Bluefield Police vehicle. That caused Lt. Crook to be thrown from his car. The State Police investigation showed that the trooper's cruiser also collided with the crashed vehicles a few seconds later. Lt. Col. D.L. Bowles said the circumstances of the fleeing vehicle, the location and lighting were all contributing factors in the crash.

Mr. Walker was initially charged with DUI causing death with reckless disregard. Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney, George Sitler said that charge will now be changed as a result of the investigation. Walker will now be charged with Fleeing an Officer Causing Death {WV Code 61-5-17(i)}. If he is convicted, that crime carries a sentence of five to 15 years in prison

Lt Crook was buried in Hinton over the past weekend.