West Virginia to get funding for Head Start programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. senators say $4.6 million will be awarded to two programs to continue Head Start programs providing nutrition, health and education services to young children and their families.

According to Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, funding includes $1.5 million to the Kanawha County Board of Education and $3.1 million to the AFL-CIO Appalachian Council.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.