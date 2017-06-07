West Virginia AG to debut faith-based program in drug fight - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia AG to debut faith-based program in drug fight

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is debuting a statewide faith-based initiative aimed at getting more churches involved in the fight against substance abuse.

Morrisey plans to announce the initiative at a news conference Wednesday at the state Capitol in Charleston.

West Virginia has the nation's highest drug overdose death rate by far, with 41.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2015. State health officials say the number of overdose deaths rose nearly 18 percent last year to 864 people.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.