Here are the results for the town of Ansted's election on June 6, 2017.

MAYOR

-Kalispel Holcomb-226 votes

RECORDER (These could change when votes are canvassed on June 12th.)

-Christina Gill- 146

-Denise Dix-141

TOWN COUNCIL (These could change when votes are canvassed on June 12th.)

-Johnny Osborne- 194

-Wayne Hogg-189

-Larry Grose-155

-Kathi Miller-150

-Freddie Perkins-142