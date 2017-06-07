Abandoned structure fire in Beckley

911 dispatchers report an abandoned structure caught fire during the morning hours on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. There were no injuries were reported, but dispatchers said the building is reported to be the old Richmond Cleaners building. It is located on South Fayette Street in Beckley.

The call came in about 6:45 a.m. First responders from the Beckley fire and police departments showed up to work on the fire. The fire department was still on the scene at 9 a.m.