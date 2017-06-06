Meadow Bridge Results are in

Tuesday night (6/6) municipal elections were held and Meadow Bridge had three major positions on the ballot.

The position of Mayor was top on the ballot and Timmy Killen has won with 53 votes. He was running against Bonnie Hicks who tallied 49 votes.

The next position up for grabs was the position of recorder. Patricia Jones has come in with the most votes with 53. She was running against Angela Gilkerson who had 47 votes.

Finally, there five spots on the town council up for grabs with nine candidates. Norma Aliff lead the way with 60 votes. Elizabeth Betsy Rhodes earned 59 votes. Eula Matlock has 53 votes and Josie Kincaid garnered 51 votes. Both Lisa Goode and Rick Smith earned 48 votes.

That means there is a tie for the last spot on the council. That spot will be determined at the canvassing, which take place next Monday at 6:00.