The West Virginia House of Delegates opened with an incredible performance on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Seven-year-old Liam Farley played, "Country Roads," "Amazing Grace," and "Blue Moon of Kentucky" on his fiddle.

Liam started to play when he was just three-years-old. He was accompanied on guitar by his grandpa Phil Farley. The Farley's are from Chapmanville in Logan County. The House gave them a standing ovation.