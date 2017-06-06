Missing teen from Morgantown could be in Beckley

The Morgantown Police Department has received a report of a missing juvenile. Abigail Arthur, 14, allegedly ran away from home on May 21, according to a press release. Arthur is said to have recent a history of similar behavior, according to officers.

Arthur is a white female and is approximately 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Arthur was last seen with black hair with bright red highlights, but investigators said she may have colored her hair and/or changed her hairstyle.

Arthur is said to have been in contact with several individuals through social media, but she is yet to be located. Family members said she may be in the Beckley area.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Ms. Arthur is asked to contact 911 or the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522. Tips can also be called in to CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867) or be sent online using the CrimeStoppers web site or the P3 Tips App on your smartphone or mobile device.